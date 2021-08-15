Prominent Sports Consulting

Greatness is rare. Greatness requires an acute attention to detail and sound habits. Anomalies like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady deliberately put themselves through a process that yields remarkable results. These players have consistently paid the price of outworking their competition by regularly waking up early, studying more, and doing whatever means necessary to succeed. Without any notion of ambivalence, greatness can be broken down to the process of consistently taking prominent action.

The same narrative rings true in the world of Sports Consulting. All the data, analytics, and experience lead to either a winning ticket or losing ticket. The talented team within Prominent Sports Consulting understands the process of what it takes to win. As a result of their countless hours; they have delivered win percentages that are arguably the highest in the industry!

Consistency

To see consistency and Sports Consulting in the same sentence is rare. The reason is simple: it is difficult to be consistent in the Sports Consulting industry as it takes years of data analysis and experience to spot value. Even then, the dismal truth is that these factors are not enough. Consequently, to be consistent requires a different level of competency.

Ever since Prominent Sports Consulting joined the industry in 2015; they have delivered consistent results. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers prior to the Super Bowl -- the team was not surprised. Showing a bit of clairvoyance; the team made a compelling prediction that the Buccaneers would win the Super Bowl prior to the start of the season. This prediction came to fruition as the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs 31-9. However, even more compelling; the team is averaging a stellar win rate of 70.8% since 2015.

“People pay for results, that's why we value consistency, transparency, and hard work. We answer all of our clients’ questions and always show our bet slips for maximum transparency.” Shay Hash, co-founder, said with a smile on his face. “We show full transparency and we personally put $20,000 - $30,000 on our own on each of our picks on a daily basis and we have proof to back it up.” Hash added.

How to be Great:

To be great requires a sustained level of consistent results. To reach a level of greatness takes an unwavering level of self-belief and confidence to rise through temporary moments of failure or minor setbacks. As Muhammad Ali said, "I am the greatest. I said that even before I knew I was." Similarly, the Prominent Sports Consulting team knows their process is what makes them great.

Kevin Jacobsen, co-founder of Prominent Sports, majored in Economics which really helped with trading pattern recognition in the stock market. This later enhanced Jacobsen’s understanding of trends in the sports consulting industry as he could use the same skills to analyze sporting lines. All tactics that give the Prominent Sports Consulting team an added edge.

For newcomers or for those who are interested in finding the best value in sports, the Prominent Sports Consulting team makes it simple to get started. The team encourages newcomers and advanced individuals to join their team as they have an abundance of value for anyone.