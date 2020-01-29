Mia Khalifa Lifting Weights in Neon Strappy Heels Is Everything You Want to See Today! Check Pornhub Legend's Super Quirky Gym Pic

Mia Khalifa Hot Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mia Khalifa is all about fitness these days. Looks like the former XXX star has made up her mind to look chiselled in her wedding pictures. Mia Khalifa is a foodie who loves to eat as much she loves to look perfect in every sexy outfit she chooses to wear. However, it is from the past few weeks that the Pornhub queen is spending a lot of her time sweating at the gym. Khalifa has been giving us major fitness goals as she gets into the shape with 2020 just kick-starting. Mia Khalifa in XXX-Tra Hot Red Thong, Kissing Robert Sandberg in Bathtub Flooded With Rose Petals Is Everything You Want to See on the First Day of New Year 2020.

In the latest picture shared by the queen herself, Mia Khalifa can be seen trying to lift with two men helping her out with the weights. However, she can be seen wearing her heels while performing the weight lifts and we are super impressed. Also, if anyone knows anything about Mia Khalifa, they'll know that the XXX rockstar has the best sense of humour. She posted the picture with a caption that read, "I’m helping THEM, not the other way around". In the picture you can see, Mia khalifa wearing a red tube-style bra with bright pink shorts. However, what is really taking away all our attention is the neon strappy heels she is wearing. She paired it with a headband of the same colour. While the picture looks staged, Mia Khalifa looks real than ever. View Pic:

Did you know that last year Mia Khalifa was Pornhub's second most searched female pornstar? While the year was owned by Lana Rhoades, the XXX star who became the most searched for pornstar on Pornhub and racked up 345 million videos. On the second position, was Mia Khalifa, the forever favourite, Pornhub legend.