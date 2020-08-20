Mumbai based actress and model Annie Sharma who originally hails from Meerut has been setting major body goals on her social media and fans are in complete awe of this young starlet.

Known for her on-point fashion game and perfect body has always made her fans ask her for various tips on her Instagram DMs. When asked about how she manages to effortlessly nail the body goals, Annie Sharma shared tips that would not only help in having a perfect body but will also help one stay healthy.

Here’s what she has to say:-

1. Exercise Daily

Exercise daily for at least an hour. You do not have to kill yourself from running, jogging, etc., but you should have some sort of moderate physical activity in your everyday life. If you're looking to shed a few pounds fast, do a higher-level intensity workout.

2. Eat the Right Foods and Portion Each Meal

No matter how bad your stomach is telling you to go for candy over healthy food, try to stay away from sweets. Sugar from candy will not help you get in shape. Even if it's just a single candy bar, one will eventually lead to another. Fruits and vegetables are the best things to eat when getting into shape.

3. Be Sure to Get Sleep

Even though most of us have eight-hour jobs during the day or night, it is crucial to get enough sleep to recharge the body's batteries. Six to eight hours of sleep will keep the body going throughout the day.

4. Stay Motivated

An important key to being in shape is to set goals and keep a positive mindset. If you stay positive, you will be able to push yourself to get that fit body you've always wanted.