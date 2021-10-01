National Hair Day 2021- From Champi to Yoga, Natural Ways to Get Longer, Thicker Hair (Watch Videos):

It is National Hair Day 2021! And it is the best day to discuss hair health. Hair damage can be caused due to many reasons, ranging from the water temperature of the shower to the condition of the surrounding environment. If your hair looks fragile, untidy and often very difficult to style, you might want to know of these quick tips to make your hair shiny and healthy. Our hair can get damaged due to many reasons, ranging from the water temperature of the shower to the condition of the surrounding environment. Unhealthy hair looks fragile and untidy and is often very difficult to style. If you want to make your hair shiny and healthy, you need to follow a few simple steps, such as choosing hair care products for your hair carefully & washing your hair less often. To keep the hair beautiful, healthy and shiny, it is very important to take care of the hair. Check out some of the natural ways to get longer, thicker hair:

Champi

Oil is very important for healthy hair as it nourishes it. To take care of the hair you must regularly massage (champi) with hot oil. You can massage your scalp with any natural oil. Monsoon Haircare: Why Do You Experience Hair Fall More During Monsoon? Few Things That May Be Responsible.

Protein-Rich Diet

Protein is very important for hair as it has an important role in hair growth. It is very important to take a protein-rich diet. You can include egg white, chicken breast, moong dal, paneer, peanut butter, and green vegetables etc. in your diet.

Vitamin C

Along with protein, Vitamin C is also very important for hair growth. You can include Orange, Amla, Lemon, Papaya, Guava, Grapes, and Green Vegetables into your diet.

Exercises

Exercise is also a very important part of haircare. Exercise makes the blood flow reach your head better, which might, in turn, boost hair growth.

Yoga For Hair Growth

The important of yoga is very widely known. Yoga is also very important for hair health. Some yoga asanas to take care of hair are as follows.

Head Stand

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

Triangle Pose

Halasana (Plough Pose)

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Balayam

National Hair Day 2021- From Champi to Yoga, Natural Ways to Get Longer, Thicker Hair (Watch Videos):

Shampoos are very important since they help remove all the accumulated dirt BUT due to excessive shampooing, your hair can become dry and lifeless and then gradually lead to permanent hair fall. Similarly, using too many hair products like hair gel, hair conditioner, hair spray, etc. can excessively harm your hair.

