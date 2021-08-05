Jamaal Bethea, internationally known as DJ Magix & Ryan Hicks of Ballin For Peace, have come together to create a program titled “Youth Business Accelerator” with scholarship applications starting later this month, ultimately to launch in summer 2022. They aim to start with 10 kids and provide direct assistance in building e-commerce businesses from scratch.

Here’s a look at how it all started; Cinco De Mayo was the date for the 5th annual Golf Beef tournament in Southern California organized and hosted by Snoop Dogg’s well-known Ancillary Damien “Big Percy” Roderick and business partner Dave Evans of Backstage Access.

Celebrities and Athletes in attendance included but not limited to Cedric The Entertainer, NBA Champions Matt Barnes & John Salley, Mack 10, Trinidad James, Sticky Fingaz, E.D.I Mean, Yukmouth, DJ Magix, DJ MadZax and many more.

With much foreshadowing anticipation to roll this pilot program out to inner cities around the United States, Ballin For Peace has currently raised over $180K in their “efforts to lower at risk youth poverty violence in Los Angeles alongside comedian DL Hughley” according to CNN. There are also talks to build a sister program with Ariel Layfield & Tatiana Tate of M.A.M.A Manifest, a nonprofit organization focused on helping single mothers obtain gainful business opportunities.

“Having an NBA Legend like John Salley endorse our program shows us the possibility of what we may achieve on this journey to change the lives of disadvantaged people around America. Who knows, maybe Joe Biden & Kamala Harris may have granted ideas that coincide with this movement we are creating,” says Jamaal Bethea (DJ Magix).

DJ Magix also hosts a monthly Podcast “Outside Tha Box” based in Sacramento, CA set to air on iHeartRadio. “We bring on successful entrepreneurs and celebrities/thought leaders to unpack creative ways for small businesses to think outside the box to grow and scale!”

The next episode will be Angie Randisi protege of Noah “40” Shebib and engineer of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s album “Party Mobile” with a follow up from Matt Barnes of the #1 NBA podcast on ShowTime "All The Smoke". All music and production for the podcast will be curated by Grammy Nominated Producer Stephen Master Green.