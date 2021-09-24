Founded in 2020, the men’s sportswear brand TOYG has found huge success as it has already recorded sales of 6 figures within its first year of trading.

Nathan said: “ I am looking forward to watching the growth of the brand in the coming years and I am proud of what its already achieved even through a hard period with lockdown “

“ I look to expand with womenswear in January 2022 which I think will take the brand to the next level, from past experiences and lessons from previous mistakes I believe I know what to do to make TOYG a huge success.

“ I aim at keeping the brand online only with the exception to stock the brand in a few high end stores by 2024, we may even do pop up stores in the future”

We asked Nathan why he believes the brand is growing at a fast pace: “ Great product, Customer satisfaction and keeping with the brands ethos through out” Nathan looks to move to a warehouse in 2022 and expand with staff.