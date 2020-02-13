Nishant Piyush – How the 21-Year-Old Digital Influencer Became an Inspiration for Youth

Nishant Piyush (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Digital marketing is the ample trending nook that procures a bunch of opportunities and is the priority of many who want to attempt their arrows in this. Among few digital influencer, Nishant Piyush is a pro digital marketer with a blooming voyage. is an 21-year-old young entrepreneur who also works as a social media expert. He is also known as in his industry. He belongs from a small city Muzaffarpur in Bihar.hee lives in Delhi. He works with celebrities that make him popular as well. His social media work also helps him to socialize with big celebrities personally.

Nishant started his pursuit originally as a digital marketer in the year 2017 at the age of 18 only. Later in the year 19 ,he launched his first company in which he negotiates with big brands and influencers & Artists stars and also many other television serials actors. He has also worked with more than dojen celebrities and that's a big achievement.

At the start of 2020 , he has completed 6 big Music Projects and get millions of views till now in very few time and planning to release ten more songs under his label this year. he started his journey as a freelancer. Because of his zeal and endeavors, he became an epitome thus, inspires the youth by young ideas. We wish him Good Luck for his future.