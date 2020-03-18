DR Abishek Colaco (Photo Credits: File Photo)

DR Abishek colaco, a 24-year-old young entrepreneur who earns passive income via strategic investments belongs to the party capital of India- GOA. Started his pursuit originally as a digital marketer in the year 2014 at the age of 18 only where he had launched his first company in which he negotiated with big brands, influencers and high profile business clients.

He started his journey as a physiotherapist recently graduated from the prestigious manipal university and is currently working at FC GOA. The onset of 2020 has launched his new business consultancy venture "Media networks" catered to connect business directly to clients.

#We rise by lifting others

The magnetic positivity radiated from him is unmatched as testified by the supreme hill tower society members. His down to earth nature and approachable personality has led him to be the go to person for business consultancy in the state of Goa, thereby inspiring young entrepreneurs by his constant guidance and support. We wish him Good Luck for his future endeavours.