The annual No Nut November campaign urges males to go 30 days without ejaculating, or 'busting a nut' as it is known in some circles. Ejaculation is not permitted, whether it is done with a partner or on your own. Men and women are required to abstain from ejaculating for the full month of November, whether through sex or masturbation, as part of the No Nut November (NNN) challenge. Big-name brands are starting to use NNN in their marketing messages and posts on Facebook and Instagram because it has become such a common trend on social media. No Nut November Fail Funny Memes, Rib-Tickling NNN Puns, Jokes and Images Go Viral; Check If You Too Broke Down the Challenge.

No Nut November Date and History

This particular challenge has its roots in the year 2011. It has become a very common practise with very rigorous regulations, as outlined in Urban Dictionary, ever since that day.

No Nut November Rules

You are not allowed to engage in any sort of masturbation, sex, or nudity. It is acceptable to get turned on and even watch porn, but you can ejaculate.

There can be only one wet dream per person. You should be eliminated if you have more than one.

You only get one chance at it; you don't get three strikes. You're out if you miss it.

You are a winner if you finished the month with a grand total of 0 ejaculations, and you will be eligible for Destroy Dick December.

Do Any Advantages of No Nut November Exist?

Some of the advantages of NNN, according to pro-NNN individuals, is that it promotes testosterone levels, energy levels, self-confidence, mental clarity, and physical output at the gym.

Sex or masturbation can become particularly difficult for many men who are struggling with erectile dysfunction. An ED diagnosis might make a guy emotionally and physically withdraw from his partner. The pressure or worry surrounding the relationship might be substantially reduced by taking a vacation from sex or masturbation. Couples who decide against having sex may nonetheless find other intimate ways to connect without engaging in physical contact.

