You're mistaken if you think No-Nut November means cutting nuts from your diet plans. The viral NNN tradition originated in late 2010, and it grew in popularity among men who practice abstinence from sex, ejaculation and masturbation during the month of November. The challenge spread like wildfire during and after 2017. It needs a lot of willpower, courage and strength to be a part of the NNN challenge. But Here's how Twitterati who broke down the challenge bombarded the microblogging site with No Nut November Fail funny memes, puns, pictures, jokes and comical content worthy of getting viral!

If You Know You Know

NNN FAIL Viral Tweet!

These guys never fail No Nut November!! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oeugOO7t7f — Mydas 👑💫 📌Model Leak PT2📌 (@MydasVT) November 2, 2022

Keep Your Eyes Up, Boys!

NOOOO!

When you fail 1st day challenge of no nut November: pic.twitter.com/PYipaqN96u — Chill Gates (@ashit_saim) November 1, 2022

How Many Other Of You Are In This Situation?

When you fail in doing No Nut November: pic.twitter.com/EO8oDLcgE2 — Kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) November 1, 2022

Cries In The Corner

When you fail in first day challenge of No Nut November pic.twitter.com/jayfsHNg2G — Ankit (@Ankitkarn__) November 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)