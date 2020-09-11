If you’re looking for a girl that can do both, Bria’s the one we have our eye’s on. Bria is here to empower women that are struggling as music artist and to show them that despite what the industry tells you, it is okay to be an OnlyFans girl and still be respected as an artist. Shortly after moving to Los Angeles Bria created her OnlyFans account and was shocked by the success she reached within a few days that moved her up to the top 0.2% of all creators. Since starting OnlyFans she has walked in New York Fashion Week and been featured on major events including BeautyCon, Vidcon, Revolve Festival and so many more.

Bria hopes with her career she can inspire other women to be confident with themselves and show them that women can do anything they want with hard work. Speaking of hard work, Bria has a fully packed daily schedule to help her manage her content for OnlyFans, Instagram, TikTok, and most importantly… her Music. Her music is the most important thing to her and she loves being in the studio doing what she does best, which is singing. Bria started her music career a few years ago when she first came to Los Angeles to meet and sign with Parimore, who immediately grew interest in her after hearing her first single “Your Time”. Once signed to parimore she officially released “Your Time” and from there went on to open up on social medias top tours like Boys of summer and Lights Out Tour!

Most recently Bria has released her new single “Bad Habit”. The music video is set to release in late September of 2020. With Bria’s hard work and talent she can do anything she sets her mind to. Following her release she is in the studio working on new music, including some exciting features! She can’t wait to share some of the exciting projects she’s working on and can’t thank her fans/subscribers enough for the love and support.