Pocket Games Soft, or PG Slot, has announced the arrival of its latest game called Wild Bounty Showdown. With 3,600 paylines, the chance to win up to 5,000x your bet, and a return to player (RTP) rate of 96.75%, Wild Bounty Showdown offers an exciting gaming experience. Compared to the latest games that reduce their RTP, this RTP figure looks very profitable for players.

Golden Frame and Bonus Features

One of the unique features offered by Wild Bounty Showdown is the presence of an additional golden frame on the third and fourth reels. This frame can appear around regular symbols, and if the frame is involved in a winning combination, the player will be guaranteed to get a wild symbol on the next spin.

Each win increases the game's multiplier by 1x, although the maximum multiplier reaches 1,024x. However, while these numbers may sound fantastic, some may feel that they are a bit unrealistic.

Wild Bounty Showdown’s main bonus feature is the free spins that come with a starting multiplier of 8x. This feature significantly increases the player’s chances of landing a big win in the game.

Accessibility and Gaming Experience

For those who are curious and want to try Wild Bounty Showdown, the game is available to play in a free demo mode. You can easily access it by pressing the play button. Wild Bounty Showdown can be played on a variety of devices, including mobile phones, PCs, and laptops.

However, PC and laptop users will need to adjust the game’s orientation to ensure an optimal gaming experience, as all PG Slot games are designed in portrait mode to provide a pleasant experience on mobile devices.

Theme and Paytable

Wild Bounty Showdown offers an appealing western cowboy theme for players who love the thrill of adventure. However, there’s more to the game than just an appealing theme. With 3,600 paylines, players have plenty of ways to win impressive prizes.

The outlaw character is the highest-paying symbol in the game’s paytable. However, with a return of just 2.5x your stake for a full combination, players may want to adjust their expectations. The gun symbol comes in second with a return of 1.5x for a full combination.

This is followed by the hat and whiskey bottle symbols, each of which returns 1x your stake for a full combination. There are also four other royal symbols, two with a return of 0.5x and two with a return of 0.25x for a full combination.

Play Guide and Bonus Features

1.Unique Playfield Design

Wild Bounty Showdown features an unusual playfield design to keep the game exciting. With six reels, reels 1-3 increase in size from three to five rows as you move towards the center of the screen. Meanwhile, reels 4-6 do the same in reverse to create a diamond-like shape.

With this structure, the game creates an unusual number of paylines, reaching a total of 3,600 paylines. To win, you need to match at least three symbols across this format, starting from the leftmost reel first.

2. Gold-Framed Symbols

One of the interesting features of Wild Bounty Showdown is the presence of gold-framed symbols. A gold frame border can appear around any regular symbol that lands on reels three and four.

If the symbol with the gold frame is part of a winning combination, the position where it lands will turn into a wild symbol. This feature adds a level of excitement and the chance to win more.

3. Increasing Multipliers

Wild Bounty Showdown is a cascading symbol game, which means that every time a winning combination is formed, that symbol is removed from the game to make room for a new one.

Each time this happens, the game’s multiplier doubles until it reaches a maximum of 1,024x. This multiplier adds to the excitement and the chance of landing a big win.

4. Free Spins Feature

One of the most anticipated bonus features in Wild Bounty Showdown is the free spins feature. Scatter symbols can appear on all six reels, and you need to hit at least three of them simultaneously to trigger ten free spins.

If the triggering combination includes more than three scatters, the game will award two additional free spins for each additional scatter symbol. The free spins feature plays with identical rules to the base game, but with one important difference: the starting multiplier on each free spin is increased to 8x.

This significantly increases the potential for big wins. Every winning combination formed during the free spins will double your multiplier, creating the chance to win even bigger prizes. The free spins feature can also be retriggered by hitting three or more scatter symbols while the bonus is in play.

Wild Bounty Showdown is an exciting slot game with a unique playfield design and lucrative bonus features. If you are looking for an exciting and rewarding gaming experience, don’t miss your chance to explore Wild Bounty Showdown. https://businessinweb.com/

FAQ

Is Wild Bounty Showdown available to play for free?

Wild Bounty Showdown can be played in a free demo mode to give you a chance to try out the game before playing for real money.

How many paylines does Wild Bounty Showdown have?

Wild Bounty Showdown has a total of 3,600 paylines, offering plenty of ways to win impressive prizes.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)