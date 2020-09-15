Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex born on September 15, 1984, will turn 36 years today. The member of the British royal family is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne. He is the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry married Meghan Markle, a former actress in 2018 and they have a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. On his birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about the royal. Also, this is Harry's first birthday away from his royal family. The birthday party will be hosted by music producer David Foster at his home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, here are some interesting facts about Prince Harry. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 2nd Wedding Anniversary: Pictures From the Royal Wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Relive Their Fairytale Moment.

Harry's full name is Henry Charles Albert David. Royals don't tend to use the last name, but all descendants of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II (excluding females who marry), have the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry was commissioned as the second lieutenant into the Blues and Royals. He served temporarily with his brother Prince William, and completed his training as a troop leader.

From 2007–2008, he served for over ten weeks in Helmand, Afghanistan, but was pulled out after an Australian magazine revealed his presence. He returned to Afghanistan for a 20-week deployment in 2012-13 with the Army Air Corps. He left the army in June 2015.

In January 2002, at the age of Prince Harry confessed to heavy drinking and use of marijuana. He was thereafter sent to a drug rehab centre, Phoenix House UK. Meghan Markle Giving Baby Archie A Kiss In A Footage From 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey' Is Adorable And Emotional.

In 2005, pictures of him wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party had created a furore.

In 2012, the gossip website posted photos of him partying nude in a Las Vegas hotel

It was said that he was dating Chelsy Davy, the daughter of Zimbabwean, South Africa-based businessman Charles Davy during his 21st birthday. It was also rumoured that he was dating singer, Ellie Goulding.

He met his current wife, Meghan Markle on a blind date in July 2016. It was arranged by a mutual friend in London in July 2016. They announced their engagement in late 2017, with a wedding on May 19, 2018.

It's rumoured that Prince Harry goes by the nickname of "Spike Wells" with some friends and his Scotland Yard protection officers. It was also reported that Harry maintained a Facebook account with that name. While there are always ongoing talks and rumours about royals, it is not known which is actually true. We wish Prince Harry a Happy Birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).