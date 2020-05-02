Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Turns 5! View Cute Photos and Videos of The Little Royal Member On Her Birthday

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (Photo Credits: Kensington Royal Instagram, Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, the daughter of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge was born on May 2, 2015. The second child and only daughter of the royal couple is the fourth in the line of succession to the British throne. Since her birth, the little one has always been the paparazzi's favourite. From waving to the camera to sticking out her tongues, the Princess has been captured doing innumerable things in the past four years. And on Princess Charlotte's birthday, we bring to you some of her beautiful photos and videos. Prince William Reveals One Thing That Princess Charlotte Loves!

Princess Charlotte has been quite camera-friendly and often smiles for the paparazzi. The Royal family also often shares her adorable photos on social media. Find below a compilation of beautiful moments that the shutterbugs could capture in the last four years. Kate Middleton and Prince William Shares Adorable Pictures of Their Daughter & We Can’t Stop Gushing.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding:

Princess Charlotte stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. She was a flower girl and her adorable antics had grabbed the attention of Royal fans and others. She had similarly become the talk of the town at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

On Her Third Birthday:

Her Funny Side:

In 2019, Princess Charlotte was once captured sticking out her tongue as her mother Kate Middleton directed her wave to people waiting to meet the Royals. They were attending the King's Cup regatta in Cowes, the Isle of Wight.

Sibling Love:

Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The cute picture of Prince George holding baby Princess Charlotte in his lap was is one of the favourite of the royal fans. The adorable photo of the big brother kissing younger sister is the one to the framed.

Clapping For The NHS:

Clapping alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Prince Louis for NHS workers as part of the BBC Children In Need's 'Big Night In' special to raise money for those working on the frontlines of COVID-19 relief.

First Day at School:

Photos and video of Princess Charlotte going to school on the first day were widely shared on social media platforms. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had accompanied their daughter to school in September last year Thomas’s Battersea with her elder brother Prince George.

Her Fourth Birthday:

Her First Trip to Canada:

Princess Charlotte was just over a year when she accompanied her parents and brother to Canada. She stole the hearts of everyone who saw her waving her at the people waiting to see the royals.

We once again wish Princess Charlotte a Happy Birthday. We wish her good health and hope all her dreams come true.