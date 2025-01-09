January 9, 2025, Special Days: It is Day 9 of 2025, and January 9 has a few minor national and international observances in the form of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, National Faith Day, National Cassoulet Day, National Apricot Day and International Choreographers Day. There are many important birthday and birth anniversary celebrations. Catherine, Princess of Wales, Former US President Richard Nixon, Indian athlete Hima Das, and Bollywood directors from India Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan celebrate their birthdays today. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 9, 2025 (Thursday)

Masik Karthigai in January 2025 Balloon Ascension Day National Static Electricity Day Panama's Martyrs' Day National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day National Faith Day National Cassoulet Day National Apricot Day International Choreographers Day Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day

Famous January 9 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Richard Nixon Catherine, Princess of Wales S. Jaishankar Hima Das Farah Khan Farhan Akhtar Sunderlal Bahuguna Jimmy Page Nina Dobrev Nicola Peltz Joan Baez Sharad Malhotra Anusha Dandekar J. K. Simmons Park Sung-woong Haris Sohail Michaëlla Krajicek Gennaro Gattuso Lucas Leiva Rodrygo

