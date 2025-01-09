January 9, 2025, Special Days: It is Day 9 of 2025, and January 9 has a few minor national and international observances in the form of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, National Faith Day, National Cassoulet Day, National Apricot Day and International Choreographers Day. There are many important birthday and birth anniversary celebrations. Catherine, Princess of Wales, Former US President Richard Nixon, Indian athlete Hima Das, and Bollywood directors from India Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan celebrate their birthdays today. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 9, 2025 (Thursday)

  1. Masik Karthigai in January 2025

  2. Balloon Ascension Day

  3. National Static Electricity Day

  4. Panama's Martyrs' Day

  5. National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

  6. National Faith Day

  7. National Cassoulet Day

  8. National Apricot Day

  9. International Choreographers Day

  10. Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day

Famous January 9 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Richard Nixon

  2. Catherine, Princess of Wales

  3. S. Jaishankar

  4. Hima Das

  5. Farah Khan

  6. Farhan Akhtar

  7. Sunderlal Bahuguna

  8. Jimmy Page

  9. Nina Dobrev

  10. Nicola Peltz

  11. Joan Baez

  12. Sharad Malhotra

  13. Anusha Dandekar

  14. J. K. Simmons

  15. Park Sung-woong

  16. Haris Sohail

  17. Michaëlla Krajicek

  18. Gennaro Gattuso

  19. Lucas Leiva

  20. Rodrygo

