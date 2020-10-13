While a great deal of the annual awards show decided to cancel this year amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, many have opted to instead move the entire operation online. Hyundai Hope on Wheels held their annual "Celebration of Hope Awards" with an innovative pivot that took place online on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The annual event, traditionally held in Washington, D.C., presented the "Celebration of Hope Awards" in honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and brought together the pediatric cancer community to help raise awareness and spread hope. This year’s virtual show was streamed live on www.HyundaiHopesOnWheels.org and social media and included speakers from Hyundai Motor America, Hyundai dealers, Members of Congress, child cancer survivors, and doctor-research grant winners.

The event was hosted by Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a board-certified family medicine physician, and on-air health expert. Special guest appearances included Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, Mario Lopez, Kym Whitley, Trevor Stines, Phillipa Soo, Eddie George, Faithe C. Herman, Jamie Chung, Amanda Salas, and WWE’s Stefanie McMahon, Kevin Owens, and Sasha Banks. With musical performances by Lisa Dawn Miller, Aubrey Peeples, and Rachel Platten. Going virtual allowed Hyundai Hope on Wheels to provide greater depth and breadth with their awards experience by uniting thousands of families, medical communities, and supporters across the nation to honor and celebrate those that continue to work to end childhood cancer which was free to the public.

As part of its efforts during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, HHOW has awarded 26 new research grants totaling $6.8 million to researchers at children’s hospitals nationwide in their relentless pursuit of life-saving treatments. Since 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has donated more than $172 million to pediatric cancer research. Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels furnish donations to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. HHOW is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $172 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels wants to encourage supporters to continue to 'Spread The Gold' all month long. Visit www.HyundaiHopesOnWheels.org to see a plethora of ways to get involved with efforts surrounding Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. To view the "Celebration of Hope Awards" virtual show throughout the month of October, visit https://hyundaihopeonwheels.org/2020-annual-celebration-of-hope-event/

Published By The Inception Media™

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).