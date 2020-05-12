Burdened with Too Much Domestic Work? Here's How to Get Your Partner to Do Their Fair Share of Household Chores

Broom Challenge (Photo Credits: @timakimoff, @yoongisoju Twitter)

When you are married or living in with your partner, you must be striving hard to divide your day between your work calls and your domestic chores. In the wake of COVID-19, the amount of cleaning and sanitising has only increased. It can be frustrating when you do not have anyone to help. Do you have more meals to cook and more clothes to launder all on your own? Here's how you can create an equal division of labour when your partner has not been lending any support. Read on!

Have a Direct Conversation with Your Partner

The first step is to acknowledge your existing anger. You are likely to feel frustrated and unappreciated, but do not rub your feelings under your shoulders. Talking the issue with your partner will help you get to a solution sooner than you would have thought. How to Work from Home with Your Partner Without Driving Each Other Crazy During COVID-19 Pandemic?

Talk to Them About Stress

Instead of forcing your partner to help you out with the domestic chores, talk to them about how burdened you are and how stressed you feel. Let them know that you need their support to come out of this phase and make your life easy. Love & Relationship: Signs That Indicate Your Partner Doesn’t See the Real You in a Relationship.

Avoid Blame Game

Let them know that you are doing a lot more than you can handle. Avoid the blame game at any cost. Let them know that overworking leaves you feeling overwhelmed and angry. Set a reasonable goal so both of you can share the burden of work.

Stop Saying Women are Naturally Better at Domestic Work

You must have got this several times. Women are better with meal preps, and cleaning and men become the breadwinners in the household. Do not amplify this belief. Bust this myth and let them know that they are equally responsible for the house. Explain to your partner and allow them to learn and get better.

Use Positive Encouragement

Research shows that happy couples look for positive traits in their partner. Instead of focusing on the negatives, encourage by giving them compliments. Say thank you every time they finish a household task. Thank them for putting the baby to sleep. Ways to Support Your Friends During COVID-19 Pandemic Even When You Can't Be with Them Physically.

Divide up the chores and do things together. That way, you can ensure that you spend the same amount of time doing chores as well as spend some time in each other's company. Great idea, isn't it?