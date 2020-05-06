Love & Relationship: Signs That Indicate Your Partner Doesn’t See the Real You in a Relationship

A Still from Love Aaj Kal (Photo Credit: Maddock Films)

Being in love can be quite fascinating especially in the initial stages when it is all about butterflies in the stomach. But what when the honeymoon period ends? That’s when most couples get a reality check. The issues or complexities that you could let go of in the initial stage of the relationship may come across as a big turn off later. However, one of the saddest things to happen in a relationship is when your partner doesn’t see the real you. They don’t acknowledge your opinions, diss your thoughts and expect you to be completely ok with it. Here are some signs that indicate that your partner doesn’t actually see you in the relationship.

They are always complaining

When your partner is constantly cribbing and complaining about what you have not done, instead of focusing on what you have, it can leave a negative mark on you. If they constantly try to expect better things from you, without acknowledging you for who you are, chances are, they will never be happy with you.

Forget considering, they don’t even ask for your opinion

Whether it is a big decision in life or something remotely small, they don’t bother to ask for your opinion. If your partner doesn’t ask what your thoughts are on a particular matter, it is likely that they don’t consider it important. Would you want to be with someone who doesn’t make you feel valued?

They don’t share much about their life

Another red flag to watch out for is if they are always secretive about their life. If you’re the only person telling them each and every detail of your life, then what are they even there for? It’s great that they are a good listener, but wouldn’t you be interested in knowing how their life has shaped them to be who they are today?

You are the one to adjust, always

If you are the only one making compromises in the relationship, then they’re not the one for you. A true lover will always meet you halfway, share the burden and adjust just as much as you will to make it work.