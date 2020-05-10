From French to Earlobe Kiss, Make Her SWEAT and WET in the Bedroom With These Sensuous Kisses

Kiss (Photo Credits: Pexels)

While making love, it is extremely important to satisfy each other’s sexual desires. It has been proven that men get aroused far more easily than women. So, if you are looking for ways to satisfy your woman in bed, you gotta make her wet to give her the most blissful sexual experience of her life. And in turn, be assured that she will give you the most incredible orgasm too. While making love, kissing is the easy part they say, but actually, it is way more intimate than love-making itself. So, here are a few sensuous kisses to make your girl sweat and wet in the bedroom! Wet and Messy Fetish (WAM): What Is Sploshing? Fun Facts You Didn't Know This Sexual Fetishism.

The Lip Kiss

For starters, the lip kiss or rather smooching is the most basic one. Try to act a little more playful when smooching her, carefully moving your hands all over her neck, chest and slowly moving towards her waist.

The French Kiss

It is unbelievable how underrated French kisses are! You don’t necessarily have to dive in your tongue straight into her mouth. Move your tongue swiftly and place it inside her mouth and see how the swapping of saliva makes her really wet. A hot, passionate French kiss can really turn her on because it almost feels like locking lips forever.

Earlobe Kiss

Earlobes are considered to be one of the erogenous spots for women. If you want to make her wet in bed, start licking, kissing and then smoothly sucking her earlobe. Not only will this leave her moaning but also wanting for more!

Now, while you’re being a good kisser, another tip to keep in mind is, in the middle of a hot make-out session, lick her neck, carouse her breasts and suck her nipples. This will give her the hint that you’re now wanting to take things further.