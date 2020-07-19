Having sex for the first time is a rather challenging experience. While you’re excited and thrilled to be on ‘the other side’, you’re also nervous about how things would turn out to be. Unlike they show in the movies and porn, having sex of the first time is a rather different experience. Let us just be clear and accept the fact that losing your virginity can be a rather painful experience. And by this, we not only mean that the penetration is the hardest part, but also, the foreplay can get pretty rough sometimes, given that you’re both all charged up. The after-effects of having sex for the first time can leave you in immense body pain, give you a sore penis and in some cases, vaginal dryness too. Here are a few after-effects of having sex for the first time. Electric Toothbrush as Sex Toy? Crazy Household Things People Have Used As Vibrators for Masturbation

Penetration for the First Time is Painful

Whether it is inserting the penis in the vagina or using fingering as a technique to give her an orgasm, penetration of any kind for the first time is painful. It’s always best to use a lubricant to make things smoother.

Sore Penis and Vaginal Dryness

Although there are no physical changes in the body every time you have sex, there are a few physiological reactions to sexual arousal. These include: Sore penis, dryness of the vagina, sweating, swollen vulva and rapid breathing. However, it is all a part of the process.

Your Thighs Might Hurt

In 90 percent of the cases, your thighs are going to hurt when having sex for the first few times. There’s a lot going on down there, so it’s kinda obvious that there’s also going to be a lot of leg movement as you both thrust up and down. The pain in your thighs might last a day or two.

Women Don’t Always Orgasm in the First Go

It is quite likely that women may not experience an orgasm for the first time when they’re having sex. Why is it considered to be quite normal? Well, primarily because first time is always uncomfortable.

On the Contrary, Men May Ejaculate Early

For some men, the climax may happen earlier than they expected. Now, this isn’t done on purpose. Even if a man wants to last longer, the excitement levels may be higher especially when doing it for the first time, leading it to premature ejaculation. However, if this becomes a constant thing, then it’s time you visit the doctor.

All in all, don’t base your expectations on what you see or hear from people about how amazing sex is in the first go. Because, honestly speaking it isn’t. It’s going to take you and your partner some time to get comfortable with each other and have satisfying sex. Until then, keep working on the chemistry, don’t have unrealistic expectations and don’t forget to wear condoms!

