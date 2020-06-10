Hot Sex Games: Seductive Ways to Play in the Bedroom That Will Make Sex 10 Times Better!

BDSM for beginners (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

For a lot of couples, sex becomes boring and a routine after a while. Introducing hot games in the bedroom can spice up your sex life like nothing else! Playing sexy games with your partner will not only make it more thrilling and exciting to have sex, but will also have you completely invested in it. So, what kind of games can you play with sex tiyour partner in the bedroom?

Dare or Dare!

Make Truth or Dare more exciting in the bedroom by making it just about the dare. Challenge each other to do an outrageous dare to pump up the mood. To ensure that both you and your partner are wearing your hottest lingerie and vest, sipping on a glass of wine before you begin to play. You will soon know that getting tipsy and daring each other comes with its own perks!

The Classic Blindfold

The blindfold can never go out of fashion, when it comes to sex. Now, what you can do is blindfold your partner and use a few props like a feather, ice cubes, a satin ribbon and much more to rub it all over your partner’s body. While they’re blindfolded and enjoying the sensation, utter something sexy into their ears, slowly licking and sucking it. This will turn them on like crazy!

Role ‘Play’

Role Play in itself screams‘ playing’ so without wasting much time, get into your role play outfits and get into character. Roleplay is very common among couples who are looking at making their sex life more fun and interesting. The classic doctor nurse play has always been a fantasy of many.

Fantasy Box

Make a fantasy box by writing down your wildest, weirdest fantasies on paper and making several chits of it. Now, shuffle all these and then let your partner pick one. Whatever is in the chit, you will have to do to them in bed and vice versa.

Sounds interesting, eh? Well then, what are you waiting for? Let the sex games begin!