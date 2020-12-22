Whether you’ve recently got into a relationship or been in one for a very long time; all of us crave incomparable intimacy with our partner. Being intimate with your partner doesn’t only refer to having a great sex life but there are many other factors that play a crucial role too. The kind of chemistry that we are looking for only comes with sharing a comfort level with our partner that we don’t with anyone else. It’s not just about how they make you feel in bed but otherwise too. HOT Sex Tips: 5 Ways in Which Lubricants Can Enhance Your Sex Life For Smoother Orgasms.

Given the pandemic, most of us are definitely going through an emotional turmoil which can be a rollercoaster ride, especially if we don’t find support in our partners. So, how does one share the intimacy and chemistry that can make you both feel secure and give you the assurance that even when the world fades in oblivion, you’ve both got your back, always? Here are a few tips to help you out.

The power of physical touch

The power of physical touch has always been so underrated. By physical touch, we don’t mean sex. Of course, sexual intimacy is great but have you ever just lied around in bed with your partner, without your clothes on and just felt each other’s skin? It’s a beautiful feeling to just be next to each other cosying up in bed, have skin-to-skin contact and talk about things that you both like doing together, think about your future and discuss your aspirations, passions and dreams. In fact, studies also suggest that skin-to-skin contact releases a chemical called oxytocin that helps build a stronger attachment with your partner.

Surprise each other

Every couple gets into a comfort zone after a point in life. However, to keep the spark alive, you ought to keep doing things for one another just so that you don’t get bored. Surprising each other doesn’t necessarily mean that you indulge in materialistic pleasures. It can simply mean helping them doing a chore or giving them breakfast in bed. The joys are in simple things, after all!

Practice self-love

What has self-love got anything to do with the intimacy you share with your partner? Practising self-love helps to boost one’s self-esteem, which in return, keeps an individual happy, confident and satisfied. And only when we are satisfied with ourselves will we be able to be happy in our relationships. So, the relationship with the self is always a priority.

It’s always important to not give up on each other and keep trying different things to keep the relationship alive. The journey is definitely not going to be easy, but the person you’re with makes it worthwhile.

