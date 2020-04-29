Irrfan Khan Had A Long Battle With Neuroendocrine Tumour: Here's All You Need to Know About These Slow-Growing Cancer Tumours!

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Irfan Khan, the most celebrated actor of Bollywood, passed away today! He was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour which had gone malignant and had fought a long battle with the same. The actor, in fact, flew overseas to seek treatment and had mentioned that he hoped to be back with more stories to tell. Although he was recovering quite well, he finally suffered a colon infection, and he breathed his last. But what exactly is the neuroendocrine tumour? It is not always about the brain. Here's is all you need to know about the rare cancer form!

What is a Neuroendocrine Tumour?

also known as NETs or carcinoid tumours, an endocrine tumour is a mass that develops in the parts of the body that produce and release hormones. As the endocrine tumour develops from cells that produce hormones, the tumour itself can also produce hormones, which in turn can lead to severe illnesses.

What are The Common Symptoms of Neuroendocrine Tumour?

There have been cases in which these tumours are malignant. They evolve rapidly as they spread to other parts, including the brain. Symptoms could be mainly neurogenic like dizziness or loss of consciousness, caused due to the excess hormones secreted which have functions with the brain. Other common symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, flushing, hypertension and hypoglycaemia.

Is it The Neuroendocrine Tumour Malignant?

While some of them can be non-cancerous, some neuroendocrine tumours become malignant. The neuroendocrine tumour arises from neural and endocrine tissues. It can range from benign cysts to cancerous tumours.

What Causes These Rare Tumours?

The causes of neuroendocrine tumours are still unknown. However, certain factors like a family history of the disease, excessive exposure to sunlight, and smoking could put you at risk. Factors like underlying HIV infection have also been postulated in its occurrence.

Can Neuroendocrine Tumours Prove Fatal?

Whether these would turn fatal entirely depends on whether they are benign or malignant. Early detection can increase the chances of survival, just like all other cancers. The size and location of the tumour also decide the survival rate. If the tumour has spread to the nearby lymph nodes, chances of survival become incredibly slim.

It is impossible to discern whether the infection was a side effect of the treatment or the condition itself. Let us pray for his family and well-wishers. May his soul Rest in Peace!