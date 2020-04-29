Irrfan Khan Death: He Wanted To Live For His Wife - Read The Actor's Last Interviews

Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53 (picture credit - Twitter)

In a shocking turn of events, actor extraordinaire Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 on Aril 29, 2020. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai where he was under observation for colon infection. It was in 2018 that he announced on social media that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, which is a very rare type of cancer. Irrfan has left a legacy behind by giving exceptional performance in films like Maqbool, Haider, Paan Singh Tomar, and in Hollywood films like Life Of Pi, Jurrasic Park and Slumdog Millionaire.

Irrfan managed to shoot a film after going through treatment in London. He starred in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, which is the sequel of Irrfan's previous film, Hindi Medium. While he was not actively promoting the film due to his health condition, Irrfan did give multiple interviews over the phone a few days before the release of Angrezi Medium, that also starred Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Irrfan Khan Death: Fans Mourn The Actor's Death, Offer Condolences On Twitter.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Irrfan thanked the film's crew for being so supportive. "When your life experience changes so drastically, the actor is bound to change, too. Actors get their stimuli from their personal life. I will be indebted to this film’s crew all my life. I wasn’t sure if I would be able to shoot in such extreme weather, but Anil Mehta [cinematographer] made it easier. Perhaps, I have become more sensitive because I noticed even the smallest of gestures of those around,” Khan was quoted by the tabloid.

He also talked about the extreme weather conditions in which he was shooting Angrezi Medium, but still called it his "best shooting experience". “The best shooting experiences are possible in the most adverse situations — be it my health or the weather. On some days in Udaipur, the temperature would touch 48 degrees; on other days, we were shooting in 2 degrees in London, but it’s all about the positive vibes,” he added.

In another interview with Filmfare, Irrfan said that he had gone through a lot of anxiety, but learnt how to control it. "You screen out noises …You are selective about what you want to filter in. I have gone through tremendous anxiety but have somehow managed to control it, then, let go. You are playing hopscotch all the time," Irrfan Khan was quoted.

Irrfan told Mumbai Mirror that he wanted to live for his wife Sutapa, who was stood by him in this journey. Irrfan said, "What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her." His passing away has definitely left a void in many hearts. We at LatestLY pray that his soul rests in peace.