Imagine this: You are sitting on top of him, on the front seat of your car and you’re both naked! Haven’t we all seen a really steamy, smouldering, sexy car sex scenes in movies and wished to be in place of the actors? The whole idea of being naked with someone on a car seat, with some slow music playing in the background can be thrilling and erotic enough to turn anyone on. We’ve often seen it in movies and TV shows that car sex can be so arousing that it can literally unleash the beast in you! The main factor that works very well, in this case, is the fact that car sex can get you in trouble. There’s a different kind of thrill when you’re breaking the rules, isn’t it? Owning a Car Means More Sex for Millennials: Study.

However, have you ever wondered if it would be slightly uncomfortable to have sex in a car’s front seat with the steering wheel coming in the way? In reality, is car sex really that hot, exciting and satisfying as it is on the big screen? A few users of Reddit discussed their experience of having sex inside a car and they’ve all come up with varied responses. We’ve listed down some of the best ones that will give you a clear picture of how car sex turns out to be in REALITY.

Location is important. Dog walkers are terrible people. Smoke spots make good shag spots so if you don't smoke ask someone who does. Stoners spend a lot of time looking for places where no one will see them.

If it is your car, get in the back seat, have her sit on you. It is really quite fun. If it is her car, get a couple of blankets, fold down the back seat and go for it.

Don't last more than 10 minutes. I would stick with 5 minutes...Park in a secluded area. Keep your doors locked.

I've only done a couple of positions in the car - missionary and the one where she's on top. I've done them in the back seat and in the front passenger seat (driver seat has the steering wheel in the way). I never felt sore afterwards but again, keep it under 10 minutes. Warm her up before going at it.

Make sure you stretch a lot, be flexible especially if you're tall, you can push the front seats all the way up and all the way down for maximum room in the back seats

Key takeaways:

Clean the car before having sex

Use blankets

Go to a place that's secure and secluded

The front seat can be a bit of a problem given that the steering wheel can come in the way of your 'activities'

Stretch your body before indulging in car sex

Don't expect to try too many positions

For the love of god use blankets. In the back of my car, the carpeting is super rough and I would get huge burns on my feet and ankles that bled for days. Put some blankets down to cushion it, and you can avoid this problem!

