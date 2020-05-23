Latest Sex Trend Called ‘Spite Porn’ Sees People Requesting Custom-Made XXX Videos from Porn Stars to Humiliate & Shame Exes

Latest sex trend called ‘Spite porn’ (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

A new sex trend called "spite porn" is taking over. This type of custom-made porn can be sent to exes and it will say things you want to convey to them. Any scolding, intervention, humiliation, can be done via porn now. Yes, pornstar Allie Eve Knox revealed on Twitter how she was asked custom-made videos to avenge people's exes. Naming the new style of porn, “spite porn,” Knox says that she is seeing a spike in orders for bait-and-switch sexy videos that include seductive solo-play along with humiliating verbal run that the person ordering the porn wants to convey.

Knox tweeted on Wednesday revealing how a "woman just ordered a custom video from me to send to her ex-husband and have me shame him for all the s - - t he did while they were together". According to Knox's website, her clientele is filled with "perverts and weirdos." Some time ago she also tweeted, "Thank you to the men in my life that have sucked and given me so much hate and shame material to work with." Knox who also works as a cam girl takes video requests via a few websites and "fetish Skypes" and charges about 10 bucks per minute.

It is being said that custom-made porn videos on sites like Customs4U and IWantClips are becoming extremely popular especially during the pandemic. Talking about general porn, Pornhub, the XXX porn streaming website said that it has seen an all-time spike in traffic from India during the lockdown. Pornhub had recently made its premium content free. But since Pornhub and other adult portals that stream XXX porn videos such as xnxx.com are banned in India, the users are talking other online routes like virtual private networks (VPNs) to access such websites.