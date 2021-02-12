In a world where everyone is trying to understand the nuances of basic consent, there is an insidious form of sexual assault called ‘stealthing’ that does not receive widespread attention. A new bill could make California become the first US state to make it illegal. If passed, AB 453 would categorise stealthing as a form of sexual battery and perpetrators could be sued for emotional and physical damages by the victims. The legislation was introduced by Democratic Assembly member Cristina Garcia, who reported that she had been working on the issue since 2017. But what is stealthing? Know about the sexual misconduct and why the bill stands significant.

What is Stealthing?

Stealthing is non-consensual condom removal—the practice of someone secretly removing their condom during sexual intercourse with a partner who has consented to protected sex. The act increases the risk of sexual transmission diseases (STIs) and unwanted pregnancy. The violation can occur between people who have already consented to sexual contact or are in a relationship. There are a very little statistical research and analysis on stealthing, but the National Sexual Assault Hotline in the US reported CNN in 2017 that over the years they received several calls from people who have been stealthed. What Is Sexual Consent and Why Is It the Most Important Factor While Having An Intimate Relationship.

The issue of consent has been pushed to the forefront over the past years. Recently, a sexual consent app called iConsent was introduced in Denmark, which allowed lovers “one sex session valid for 24 hours.” The creators of the app argued that the purpose was to ensure both parties agree to intercourse.

California Assembly Bill 453

The bill if passed would amend the state definition of sexual battery to include a person, “who causes contact between a penis, from which a condom has been removed, and the intimate part of another who did not verbally consent to the condom being removed.” Garcia noted that while stealthing is an existing problem, it has gone unrecognised legally because of its convert nature. She reported the Washington Post that she had introduced the bill as she wanted to ensure that, “A, victims have a legal course for justice and B, we have something in the books that facilities a discussion with all people, especially our youth, whether it's parents, educators, whether it's even the public safety system.”

Stealthing has existed for years with little recognition as a growing problem. Garcia’s bill will now be referred to the policy committee next month where the legislative process will begin. It is unclear if the bill would be supported by the groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the California Right to Life Committee. But if passed, it could be a landmark decision in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).