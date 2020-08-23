When it comes to our genital parts, some of us may often neglect uncomfortable signs and symptoms. One of the most commonly ignored penis problems could be the swelling of one of or both the testicles. Pain in the testicles or swollen testicles shouldn’t be ignored or be dealt with on your own. A user on Quora asked a similar question wondering what could be causing this pain down there. However, instead of inspecting yourself, it’s best to seek professional medical help and see what could be the reason behind it. Swelling of testicles can make it utterly difficult for an individual to sit or do the other daily activities. In no sense is swelling of testicles normal whether it is after sex or masturbation. Hence, it is always advisable to get it cured when detected. Listed below are some of the most common causes and symptoms of swollen testicles. Testicular Pain: Here’s Why Your Testicles Have Been Hurting.

Infection

It could be just another infection that could be treated with the help of prescribed antibiotics. A lot of times, doctors might choose to remove the fluid with the process of ‘drainage’ to avoid further spread of infection.

Torsion

This condition refers to the twisting of the spermatic cord which leads to the blood supply being cut off. If not catered to, it could lead to severe adverse effects later.

A Cyst

In a lot of cases, pain in testicles could also mean that there’s a cyst down there. The cyst could multiply or increase if not catered to well in time.

Epididymitis

The pain of testicular swelling may also be due to epididymitis which can also cause radiating pain in the scrotum. Some other symptoms of it include high fever and chills. If paid attention to at the time time, one could easily get it treated. Detoxification and activating blood circulation and removing blood stasis are a part of the curing process.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).