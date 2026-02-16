The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday provided several memorable moments, but none have trended as significantly as Hardik Pandya’s ice-cold dismissal of Sahibzada Farhan. The Indian vice-captain, entrusted with the opening over of the second innings, set the tone for India's dominant defence of 175 with a display of supreme confidence that has since been dubbed an "aura-farming" moment by fans online. 'Make Documentary on Duck', Sahibzada Farhan Funny Memes Go Viral After Pakistan Opener Fails To Open Account in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026.

Defending a target of 176 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Pandya opened the attack with a wicket-maiden. On the fourth delivery of the first over, he induced a mistimed pull shot from Farhan, which sent the ball high into the Colombo sky toward the mid-on region.

Hardik Pandya's 'No-Look' Moment

While most bowlers immediately look up to track the trajectory of a top edge, Pandya did the opposite. As soon as the ball left Farhan's bat, Pandya didn't turn his back to track it nor did he check the position of the fielder, Rinku Singh, who was settling under the catch, instead he completed his follow-through and walked towards the bowler.

Pandya remained entirely still, offering a "death stare" toward the departing batter as Rinku safely completed the catch. The gesture, suggesting absolute certainty in his teammate's catching ability and the inevitability of the wicket, quickly went viral on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Hardik Pandya's 'No-Look' Moment (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya did not blink, did not look at the ball, did not even flinch as Sahibzada Farhan lofted him OUT it was, and he knew 🔥 #INDvsPAK #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/dLwyjEVsBH — RB 45 (@Rajendrasi9088) February 15, 2026

Pandya finished his spell with impressive figures of 2 for 16, eventually cleaning up Usman Tariq to seal the match and secure India's place in the Super 8 stage.

The wicket-maiden by Pandya was the first of three early blows that left Pakistan reeling at 13/3 within the first two overs. Jasprit Bumrah followed Pandya's opening over with a double-strike, removing Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha.

Despite a valiant 44 from Usman Khan, Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 114 in 18 overs. Earlier in the day, Ishan Kishan had anchored the Indian innings with a blistering 77 off 40 balls, ensuring India posted the highest-ever total in an India-Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter.

