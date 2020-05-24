Sex Query of the Week: Can Men Orgasm During Sex Without Ejaculating? Know More About Dry Orgasm

ejaculating (Photo Credits: Needpix)

Q. My boyfriend sometimes doesn't ejaculate but he says that he feels like he has orgasmed already. This has left me worried because sometimes I feel that he is not having satisfactory sex with me. When I confronted him recently about the, he assured me that he is enjoying the sex and also feels like he has orgasmed, except sometimes the ejaculation doesn't happen. I am just wondering if it is possible to orgasm without ejaculation?

Ans. While it is believed theory that for men ejaculation= orgasm, but that may not always be the case. The cases are not common but it is possible for men to orgasm without ejaculating. The phenomenon called Dry Orgasm often occurs in men for various reasons. Ejaculation contains fluid from the prostate, seminal vesicles, and bulbourethral glands. Ejaculation often happens while the "feel good" period which is called an orgasm but is possible to both orgasm without ejaculating and ejaculate without having an orgasm. The semen, ejaculate, or cum as it called informally may not always be an indication of orgasm for people experiencing “dry orgasms”. However, the reason for not being able to ejaculate can vary from person to person.

Some men experience multiple orgasms and it may cause the quantity of semen to decrease after each orgasm. And it can so happen that some of the orgasms may not happen with ejaculation at all. Some men often also experience, retrograde ejaculation, where their semen is goes into the bladder instead of ejaculating out of the body.

What Is Dry Orgasm?

Some people may think that dry orgasm means one can not impregnate the woman or it may protect them from the transfer of STDs and STIs. However, that is not the case. If you or your partner is experiencing dry orgasm, it doesn't mean that you can stop using protection. While dry orgasm may make it difficult for the men to get their partners pregnant but that doesn't mean that you mustn't use a condom. Always use protection.

(This article is written for informative purpose only and shouldn’t be substituted for professional advice. Laws related to the subject discussed in the article may vary according to region.)