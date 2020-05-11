What Is a Hickey? Rules to Keep in Mind Before Giving Love Bites to Your Partner

Hickey (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Things can get pretty rough in the bedroom. And when they’re out of control, it is likely that you may leave some marks on your partner during sex. A hickey or a love bite is often an expression of love. A hickey is the reddish, purplish mark left on the neck of a person when their partner tries to bite and then suck the area. A hickey is also a way of ‘marking your territory’ or an act of possession. A person might feel so passionately about their partner that they would want to mark their territory on them and that could result in a hickey sometimes. Sex Tips For Intense Orgasm: From Fantasies to Dirty Talking, 5 Things Men Want Women to Know about Sex.

However, not everyone might be comfortable with the idea of having a hickey as it can be painful. So, it is kinda important to ask permission from your partner before giving them a hickey. There are quite a few other possible things to consider while giving a hickey to someone. Here’s taking a look at them.

Seek permission

Sex is all about having fun and getting frisky. However, when things get a little out of control and your partner wants to do some crazy things in the bedroom which you may not be okay with, it’s important to bring them up beforehand. For some people, a hickey can be extremely arousing while for others, it can be extremely painful. Do make sure that you have a conversation about it before you actually have sex.

Hickeys can be embarrassing

Another point to keep in mind is that the mark of a hickey or a love bite, as they call it, stays for quite some time. The mark is evidently visible on your skin and it could make the receiver a tad bit uncomfortable. After all, who wants to flaunt their crazy bedroom antics in front of the whole world? Also, if your partner stays with their parents, giving them a hickey can be very embarrassing for them as their parents could easily spot it.

Avoid using your teeth

Sucking real hard can make your partner hornier than ever! But do keep in mind to avoid the usage of teeth because that might just ruin all the fun.