In the world of video calling and chatting, sometimes you want to inject some flirtiness into your sexts without having to get camera-ready. Here comes the humble emojis. Emojis can be one of the best ways to communicate your horniness. Sure, a picture is worth a thousand words, but emojis can occupy the sweet space for the ground zero for horniness. If you do not know how to use the emojis while sexting, here's how you can do it.

The Sweat Spray or the Droplet

Sometimes, the horny feeling can be well communicated with the droplet emoji. But what does it exactly mean? Is it sweat, or is it ejaculate? That is for the receiver to decide, but the ambiguity of it all is that it is the horny emoji. Do's and Dont's of Sexting During COVID-19 Lockdown: Here's How to Send Dirty Messages Without Ugly Consequences.

Saxophone

There is nothing sexier than the smoothness of a saxophone. The saxophone emoji can be used as a call for getting it on. When you fire this emoji, your partner will steamingly raise their eyebrows only to give you an answer in your own language. Sex Query of The Week: How to Sext While You Are Social Distancing During COVID-19 Pandemic?

Angel Face

The angel face is often used to offset a graphically sexy text or an otherwise explicit message. It might seem far from anything horny at first, but context is everything. You can turn an already fired-up sext to an even hotter sext with this emoji. So add in some angel face emojis to convey your desires and feelings.

The Eggplant

The eggplant is now conceived as a horny emoji due to its extreme overuse. This emoji has peppered so many sexts that it can be challenging to walk by an eggplant without blushing. If someone uses eggplant in a text, it is possibly because they were clutching their phone while in sleep and accidentally sent it to you.

The Ovverripe Peach

Peaches not only look like butt cheeks but in the world of emojis, they also mean one. A string peach is a suitable response to a selfie in which the butt looks good, but it may not always necessarily mean a response. Love Sending Nudes While Sexting? Tips To Send Hot Naked Pics To Your Boyfriend.

The Clown

The clown can be used for a specific horny moment, particularly with an ex. It's like willingly putting your hand into the flames. It's probably the most-used horny emoji among exes.

How many of these emojis are you using already to bring out the fire in your sexts? Let us know in the comments.

