Do's and Dont's of Sexting During COVID-19 Lockdown: Here's How to Send Dirty Messages Without Ugly Consequences

With all the dating applications, it can be easy to come across someone with whom you hit just the right note. And when you are sex-deprived during the lockdown, in no time, you will be transitioning from chatting to sexting. Even if you are in a long-distance relationship, sexting is the only way to keep your sexual excitement alive! But does that mean you will go all out making video calls and sharing nudes? Not, really! Make a note of these dos and don'ts for sending dirty messages!

Ease into a Sexual Conversation

Sexting is all about building up, so do not jump straight into 'I want to taste your junk'. Start with something more salacious like "you are looking super-hot in your display picture". See where it leads and slowly get more specific and detailed with your language. If it's leading up to a sexy night, write something like "I like it when my inner thighs are teased".

Never Show your Face

If you are talking to someone, you don't know on Tinder or Hinge, sending your photo can be risky. If they insist, try an application like SnapChat, which allows you to set a time limit on how long that photo exists on another person's phone. Even if you are sharing photos, don't show your face. Let the temptation run deep with simple messages and raunchy texts! Love Sending Nudes While Sexting? Tips To Send Hot Naked Pics To Your Boyfriend.

Don't Give Away Too Much in Your Sext

If you really want to tempt your guy, tell them that you bought a sex toy and you think you will droll when you meet them after normalcy returns. Don't give away too much by sharing pictures of the sex toy or your new lingerie. We guarantee that their mind will be filled with thoughts of your hot body. Sex Query Of The Week: Is Sexting and Exchanging Nudes With Someone Other Than My Partner Considered Cheating?

Don't Write Something You Would Never Say in Real Life

Be yourself when you sext. If you do not know each other's personalities, you would not know what will be appropriate to write to the new person. Saying something like 'I am going to rock your world daddy' can be super awkward when you know that you never have and you never are calling to call them 'daddy'. Sex Query of The Week: How to Sext While You Are Social Distancing During COVID-19 Pandemic?

Sample Dirty Text Messages to Try

- "I have been daydreaming about you all day. I can't concentrate thinking about what I am going to do when we meet after lockdown."

-"Sitting at my work from home station and wondering about how hot it would be to do it in my office with you."

-"I can't stop thinking about the last time we had sex. I am definitely ready for round two."

- "I love the way you were kissing my neck."

In the end, add a few flattering ego-boosting remarks. It certainly doesn't hurt to spice up your sexting conversations with lots of compliments and positive reinforcements.