World's First Sex Worker University For Adult Influencers Just OpenedCentroU. A university has been created for sex workers to learn how to be a successful adult influencer. With the likes of OnlyFans growing bigger by the day, adult influencers are building their own businesses – something which many have little or no experience in. This will no longer be an issue though, with newly-launched Centro University creating a course to teach adult influencers how to craft an influencer persona, how to monetise their fanbase and how to promote and market their social media businesses. If that wasn’t enough, it’s completely free. The new university is in partnership with FanCentro, a subscription-based online platform created in 2017 to help adult film performers and others sell access to their private social media accounts.

The description on the university’s website reads, "Each course of study consists of a series of video classes and live-streamed special courses that will provide in-depth information about running a successful influencer business. Our instructors will also be available to answer basic questions, provide mentoring, and ultimately create more in-depth courses."

It further said, "Private social is one of the fastest-growing businesses in the world, and we want to help you become financially independent. Unlike traditional schools and universities, CentroU is free! FanCentro brand ambassador and sex worker MelRose Michaels spoke to Dazed about working in the industry, and how the platform helped her."

