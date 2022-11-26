British singer and songwriter Rita Ora celebrates her birthday on November 26. Rita gained popularity after she appeared on DJ Fresh's single, Hot Right Now, which reached number one in the UK. She later released her own album, Ora, which received immense love and success. Besides her professional accomplishments, Rita also grabbed headlines in 2021 for her personal life. She was later rumoured to be married to Thor: Love & Thunder director, Taika Waititi. And the news of their intimate ceremony gave a warm surprise to both their fans. Happy Birthday Rita Ora! 7 Times The Songstress' Edgy Fashion Sensibilities Impressed Us!

Rita and Taika had met in Australia and were friends until they decided to take the next step, four years later. Their dating rumours started surfacing in March 2021 and they marked their red-carpet debut as a couple in August same year. The following year, in 2022, the news of them tying the knot started surfacing. As per close sources, the couple had an intimate wedding in London and some of their pictures with wedding rings on their fingers went viral on the internet. This year, Rita's birthday celebration could also be a lot special for the singer, since it would be her first with her husband after their rumoured wedding. And to briefly elaborate on their beautiful relationship, let's see some of their happy pictures together. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Set to Host the 2022 #MTVEMA.

Rita Ora - Taika Waititi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Rita Ora! Hope you have a great one.

