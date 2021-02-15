Given that our current lifestyles and the routine is very hectic and dynamic we tend to fall short of time or just don’t have the inclination for a proper hair wash routine. But today you are going to find some easy and simple hair hacks using this astounding product BATISTE, the world’s #1 DRY SHAMPOO BRAND. What Is Dry Shampoo and How Batiste Is Different From Other Shampoo Brands?

Given below are the few hacks that are simple and easy to follow:

1. Applying Before Workout: You can apply the dry shampoo before your workout. During the workout, the sweat and the oil get absorbed by the shampoo and helps you get the desired result.

2. Use it Overnight: Apply the dry shampoo before going to bed helps it work its magic all nights and also lets the product gets absorbed in between as there’s no fidgeting. You wake up the next morning with volume so great, it feels like a literal blow dry. Try our bestseller Show Stopping Heavenly Volume for extra oomph.

3. Spray On Your Bobby/Hairpins: Before doing a braid or a messy bun, lightly spray some batiste on your bobby pins for more grip

4. Tame your Brows: if you want extra volume brows, spray some dry shampoo on your finger and brush up your brows with it

By using Batiste dry shampoo, you can save your time and still get a stylish look.

4 Steps to Good Hair and Great Hairstyle With Batiste

Your Hair is the most important part of your facial appearance and good hair and a great hairstyle makes you look more confident and groomed. Try these hair hacks and rock your day with any look easily. Invest in your hair, It is the crown that you can never take off.

