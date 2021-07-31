Children’s Dental FunZone is an outstanding pediatric dental group located in Southern California, who has continued to thrive even during this challenging year. Children’s Dental FunZone was first established in 2002 and has since expanded to more than 14 different practices, with the goal to expand even more.

This dental practice is dedicated to providing children with quality dental care and keeping them excited every time they come in. Their decorative offices are filled with games, iPads, movies, and prizes. Some offices even have aquariums. Their goal is to keep kids smiling, happy and calm during their visit. All their staff are friendly and passionate about what they do and treat each child like their own.

When Covid-19 hit, CDFZone continued to provide support for all of their patients, while implementing new protocols to keep their patients and staff safe. When Covid was at its worst, due to CDC and ADA guidelines, CDFZone was forced to shut down for two months. Throughout the closure, they stayed in close communication with their patients to keep them updated. They also continued to provide emergency dental care for their patients. They wanted to ensure their clients knew they were still there for emergencies, even during these unsure times.

Children’s Dental FunZone has implemented many new technologies to keep patients and staff members safe. This includes adding air purifiers and limiting the number of staff, appointments and patients in the waiting room to maintain social distancing. They are proud to say that they have not had one single Covid case transmitted between them! Keeping their patients safe has been their highest priority.

This past year has been a huge adjustment for the field of dentistry. Because of Covid, many people feared going to the dentist. But protocols and safety measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff. Children’s Dental FunZone understands that it’s been a difficult year and that many patients haven’t seen a dentist in the last two years. They highly recommend that those patients make appointments as soon as possible to avoid serious problems.

Children Dental FunZone had to make some major changes to the way they operate, but they’re spirit never changed. So don’t forget to get back to your routine. Call and ask about their COVID guidelines before you visit your dentist.