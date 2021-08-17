Julia Wettreich is a 20 year old multi-published fashion stylist, creative director, influencer, and model. Born and raised in North Carolina, Julia, (also known as Styled By Jules) is managed by Celestine Agency as a stylist and influencer.

Wettreich began her styling career in 2019 with her current business partner & photographer Stow Kelly. After going viral on TikTok for styling Dixie DʼAmelio, Jules began styling celebrities like Noah Schnapp, Julia Lester, Grace Bukunmi, ItsQCP, Jeane Marie and Hannah Stocking.

Her styling videos views averaged at about 13 million per post and her most notable brand sponsorships include Hollister, Converse, and Keds. She is currently enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan where she continues to style, direct, model, travel, and create content on a variety of social media platforms. People are already following her on Instagram @styledbyjuless and getting inspired from her.

How Did You Begin Your Journey as a Stylist?

In the beginning I spent several hours digging through thrift stores sourcing

pieces. It was a grind but just when I felt like my eyeballs were gonna fall out Iʼd

spot the perfect piece! I styled many random people, and DMed local models who quickly became my friends.

What Are Some Tips You Can Give to Aspiring Stylists?

● Surround yourself with creative people, youʼll be amazed by how much your

mindset changes.

● Donʼt be afraid to create a wild look. The more you push yourself outside of

your comfort zone, the more you grow. Go crazy!

● Hit the thrift stores! Iʼve found some of my favorite pieces at thrifts for

amazing prices.

● Build your portfolio as much as possible! The more collabs you do the better.

You never know who may know someone!

What is Your Favorite Brand?

Marni has very eclectic prints & designs. And their sweaters give off Lorax Thneed vibes.

What is Your Goal This Year and Long Term?

This year I aspire to grow my Youtube channel & learn as much as I can in fashion school! My goal is to create a space where people can escape from this stressful world for a few minutes & just goof off. Long term, Iʼd love to style/direct music videos, editorials, commercials & films. Being on set is great, I love hanging out with new people, collaborating ideas and hearing their stories.