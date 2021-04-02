The ex-CEO of BP’s global petrochemicals business will work with the UK’s first end-to-end battery recycling group

In continued efforts to secure a greener future in the battery metals industry, Technology Minerals is pleased to welcome Nick Elmslie as an Advisor to the Board.

Elmslie has extensive experience in the chemicals industry. His financial expertise will offer a unique opinion to allow better decision making for Technology Minerals, which has just signed a deal with UK lead-acid battery recycling group, Recyclus.

Technology Minerals is determined to secure a greener future for the battery industry, and this latest appointment will contribute towards a more sustainable future.

Nick Elmslie spoke of his excitement regarding the role:

“This is a really exciting time to be helping Technology Minerals. The plans to make the sourcing and recycling of batteries more sustainable is exciting and I can’t wait to offer my opinion and get involved where I can. The battery sector is overdue a shift in mentality because the majority of parts initially went to landfill, which has had a detrimental impact on the environment.”

Alex Stansbury, CEO of Technology Minerals commented: “Nick is a very highly skilled professional and we are delighted to welcome him as an Advisor to the Board. We have massive plans for the sector and with Nick’s experience and unique opinion, we will be able to achieve much more.”

Technology Minerals will be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange, in March 2021, via a Reverse Takeover (RTO) with Stranger Holdings Plc (to be renamed Technology Minerals PLC upon completion of the RTO).