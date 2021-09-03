Imagine, about all the worries and complexities you have to deal with while going for a mortgage. So many documents and processes. When it comes to mortgages, real estate, loans we prefer to opt for a broker who is trustworthy and devoted to his/her clients. If you're searching over the internet to find some best options for yourself. Here, I have someone worth referring to.

Dean Thompson, Mortgage Banker who started small but eventually built his remarkable presence in this industry.

Dean started his career in 2003. Being a beginner, he learned the business under the mentorship of some of the greatest sustained and most skillful originators in business. Although he was a beginner, he learned rapidly every needed segment of the business. Within a few months, he was ranked the #1 originator in the corporation. It was all the result of his devotion and hard work.

Going through his track records we find some facts defining his authenticity.

Dean was highly recruited and employed by Florida's Largest Bank - BankAtlantic. For every client who approached him, he was sought after to help write successful mortgages. He assists clients to attain a higher level of service and products for their current and future clients.

Within a short period of 30 days as a beginner, he built up a profitable mortgage portfolio. I oversaw, managed, and trained all banking and corporate employees on our mortgage products. With a strong background in brokering and banking, Dean Thompson has a sound knowledge of mortgages.

He built his entire prestige through working diligently, thinking creatively, and the consistent pursuit of making his clients happy and satisfied. Dean's properties are being featured on HGTV Flip and Flop. Knowing that the requirements of the clients don't come as per schedules, he is 24 ×7 available to look up the requirements of clients.

Real estate does not run the course of a normal business day.

Talking about his schedules, he says, "I have tailored my business around the 7 days a week, 24 hours a day mantra. I'm always available via mobile no matter the time of the day. I have witnessed the stresses that may arise when purchasing or refinancing a home. So, I built my business around one motto-Your needs are my goals."

Apart from his career in Real estate, he has a keen interest in writing. is the author of the book, "Black Lives Matter Too". A storybook for children that beautifully illustrates the phrase - black lives matter.

Dean Thompson always built a strong relationship with his client. His communication, knowledge, and kind gesture always helped clients to find the best deals and values.