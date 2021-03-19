NACL partners with professional esports team Wolves Esports, gaming arm of Wolverhampton Wanderers EPL team, for preliminary FIFA qualifiers.

The North American Collegiate League is making waves across the pond by partnering with Wolves eSports, the gaming division of the Wolverhampton Wanderers English Premier League club. This unprecedented partnership carries an equally unheard of prize: the chance to try out for the Wolves pro team.

“We are proud beyond words to be able to offer this prize in conjunction with Wolves eSports and are truly thrilled for the excitement that lays ahead,” beams David Chen, NACL President.

On January 16th, the powerful pair—in conjunction with NACL’s burgeoning Latin American League—held its first joint tournament, the first in its NACL FIFA Road to Wolverhampton series. This series will culminate in the Wolves’ audition. Hundreds of players from Central and South America laced up their virtual boots for Round 1; represented were México, Perú, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Argentina, Venezuela, and Brazil. When the smoke cleared, Brazil’s Breno Marangoni emerged victorious and will gear up for Round 2 in February, to be contested against North American heavyweights.

Based in the U.S., The North American Collegiate League (NACL) is the leader in non-profit collegiate esports, media, and entertainment. Offering scholarships to collegiate competitors, the NACL hosts and streams video game tournaments and season-long league play, and generates proprietary TV content. Ultimately, the NACL aims to foster a sense of community and bridge the gap between established pros, aspiring gamers, and those new to the esports landscape.