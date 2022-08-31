Cosmetic Industry is growing at exceptional pace worldwide and in India, due to increasing awareness the industry is exponentially rising. To cater to the vast demand of industry, trained manpower is needed. The salaries of trained personnel in this field is quite lucrative. Moreover, by training in this field, one can start own journey as successful entrepreneur. To cater the rising needs of training industry in Clinical Cosmetology, Dr. Arvinder Singh of Rajasthan is doing great work. He is world record holder postgraduate medical doctor for academic excellence as well as International Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician.

Dr Arvinder Singh is founder and trainer in Institute of Aesthetic Medicine, Cosmetology and LASER (IAMCL). This institute is accredited by London, United Kingdom and registered with USA. Dr. Singh told that students qualified from IAMCL will be getting certificates of national and international accreditation which will be having wide job prospects and self-employment opportunities at national and international markets. Depending on qualifications and aspiration of students, Medical and Non-Medical students may apply for Diplomas, Fellowships in Medical Cosmetology, Aesthetics and Medical LASER. The students who will obtain education from the Institute of Aesthetic Medicine, Cosmetology and Laser will have an internationally recognised certification.

Dr Arvinder Singh has many feathers in his cap. He is International Board Certified Master Trainer from Department of Aesthetics and Cosmetology from London, UK. He is trained for Cosmetic Dermatology from American Association and American Council (USA), Canada, Sweden Academy and Germany in Medical Aesthetics and cosmetology. Dr Singh spent years trying to create a more fulfilling space for students who are pursuing a career in Cosmetology.

Dr Arvinder Singh is Gold Medalist from IIM and is the first and only doctor to top IIM ever. He shared that students should not have only technical knowledge but at the same time they should be well versed with marketing and communication skills. Dr. Singh shared that along with knowledge in aesthetics and clinical cosmetology he will also share the business plan to develop and grow in the business.

According to Dr Singh, "Being the best trainer in clinical cosmetology, aesthetics and lasers is about creating curiosity in students and helping them to grow. Apart from my love for academics, it is my love for teaching that helped me to grow. As a trainer, it was important for me that students get an opportunity to secure a job at national and international level as well as to help students to start their own business in aesthetics. This speaks volumes about the credibility of our institute."

Apart from being an experienced doctor, he is also an established entrepreneur who is the man behind the Arth group of companies.