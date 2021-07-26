Thanks to dynamic culinary and arts scenes - along with increasing affluence - Phnom Penh is fast emerging as a city in pursuit of change.

After overcoming its war-torn past and just being seen as a gateway to the country’s legendary temples, Phnom Penh is coming into its own on the world stage. From what to explore to where to drink and dine, join us for a tour around Phnom Penh’s hotspots.

What to see

Phnom Penh is a melting pot of architectural styles. With a French colonial heritage, the city’s faded French splendour lingers on in the Central Post Office and Psahr Thmey market.

Unmissable is the spectacularly ornate Royal Palace and Silver Pagoda. Its intricate roof gleams with gold, while the immaculately manicured gardens offer a place for contemplation amid the city’s hubbub.

To sample Phnom Penh’s buzzing creative scene, get down to Meta House, a 3-storey contemporary gallery that showcases exhibitions from local and international artists as well as concerts, live music shows and film screenings.

Where to shop

Whether you’re seeking characterful markets packed to the rafters with weird and wonderful curios, Western-style malls or artisanal boutiques, Phnom Penh has it all.

Russian Market is a rites of passage destination every visitor should do, if only for the sheer volume of ornamental handicrafts and cheap brand-name clothing (of questionable authenticity). For a more familiar shopping experience, the swish Aeon Mall is your go-to spot for international brands like Coach, PUMA and Mango.

Take some time to explore Phnom Penh’s local artisans and designers. Top Cambodian designer Romyda Keth sells her exquisite silk creations from her store, a former French-era villa. Meanwhile Watthan Artisans employs Cambodian workers with disabilities and trains them in the art of wood or textile making. You can shop their wares here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baitong Hotel & Resort (@baitong_hotel_phnompenh)

Where to eat, drink and party

From hole in the wall joints to upscale eateries, Phnom Penh’s food and drink scene is nothing short of thrilling. Its French influence remains present at ultra-swish places like Brasserie Louis at Rosewood Phnom Penh and Topaz where you can expect top-notch service with prices to match.

Naturally, street food is a big deal in Phnom Penh. Seek out tasty Cambodian fried rice, BBQ beef skewers, sour soup (or even frogs and tarantulas) around Street 130.

Hip locals in-the-know like to fill up on poke bowls and juices at ARTillery Café or sinking cheap beer and wine at Red Bar. After dark, Phnom Penh’s energy shines. Take in a tipple or two at cocktail bar Le Boutier or Juniper Gin Bar before retiring to your hotel.

Where to stay

Easily one of Phnom Penh’s coolest hotels, the luxurious Baitong Hotel & Resort is a serene sanctuary in the centre of the hip BKK1 district. Inspired by nature, the smart, design-led hotel stylishly marries contemporary minimalism with tropical greenery. Think: Brutalism reclaimed by nature.

Its extraordinary ‘jungle pool’ is quite literally that. An inviting turquoise pool surrounded by palm trees and canopies of hanging greenery. If that doesn’t sound Instagram-worthy enough, an elegant spa, chic rooftop bar and excellent Thai restaurant confirm Baitong Hotel & Resort’s status as Phnom Penh’s trendiest hotel.