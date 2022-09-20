If you’re on a tight budget, planning an extended vacation in Europe can seem daunting if not completely impossible. However, if you’re willing to sacrifice the frills of fancier hotels and restaurants, it’s entirely possible to see all the sights on the continent without breaking the bank. Your best bet for getting around Europe cheaply and effectively is by using public transportation like trains and buses, but sometimes those modes of transportation aren’t feasible or convenient, so renting your own vehicle can come in handy.

Research: Consider what you need

One of the best ways to find cheap van rental in Europe is to compare different rental companies, so it's important to do your research first. In most cases, the more you know about what you're looking for, the better off you'll be. You should also consider when and where you need the van rental. It may make sense to pay a little extra for an airport pickup or drop-off if you are arriving or departing from an airport.

Narrow Down Your Budget

Regardless of whether you're planning on taking a short trip across town or traversing the continent, you'll want to take advantage of all your budget options. Here are some tips for saving money and renting a cheap van in Europe:

Inquire with more than one rental company. Prices vary significantly from company to company, so be sure to shop around.

Compare what each provider offers in terms of price and vehicle selection. Check their qualifications as well; many will only rent to customers who have held a valid driver's licence for at least two years.

Choose a Carpool

If you're looking for the cheapest possible way to get around in Europe, carpooling is your best bet. There are many carpool sites, such as blablacar and coches del mercado. These sites connect those who need rides with those who have cars and want to use them for money.

Get Insurance

You will need to get third party liability insurance before you can rent a van. Make sure you take your time to shop around and find the best deal possible by comparing prices, the rental company's level of safety, condition of vehicles, and so on. Remember that some vans may come with more driving assistance features than others. If you plan on driving in countries other than your own you will also need international insurance as well as coverage for any damage incurred.

Consider Your Options for Storing the Vehicle

Most rental companies charge more to store a vehicle in Europe than they do to rent it. So, be sure to find out if the company offers storage at an affordable rate before committing. Also, keep in mind that storage fees may increase the longer you keep the van. And don't forget about any additional travel costs related to moving the van from one place to another. This is especially important if you're planning on travelling outside of the country while your van is being stored elsewhere.