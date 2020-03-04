Holi 2020 Events in Mumbai and Pune: Pool Parties to Colour Splash in Resorts, Check Out the Happening Places to Party on Holi

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Holi 2020 will be celebrated on March 9 and March 10. A lot of preparations are to be done before the Festival of Colour arrives. So, what are your plans for Holi? Celebrating with friends and family is definitely on priority, but how about taking them at some outdoor party? Many places are organising a ravishing party for Holi 2020. While every part of the subcontinent has its own unique way of celebrating the festival, Mumbai and Pune embrace the festival in the quirkiest way. If you are looking for Holi 2020 events in Mumbai and Pune, you reached the right place. From pool parties to colour splashing at resorts, check out the list of places in the cities to enjoy the festival of colours, Holi 2020. Holi 2020 Skincare Tips: How to Prevent the Colours from Irritating Your Skin? Everything You Need to Know.

1. Bollyboom Holi Bash 2020

If you want to experience a star-studded fun Holi party, Bollyboom Holi Bash is the right place. Co-powered by Kingfisher Storm, the event will be held on March 10 at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East. The tickets are available at BookMyShow.

2. Holi Special Camping

If you want to make your Holi celebrations unique, head for camping. There are many events planned during Holi 2020 festival. From March 7 to March 10, camping is organised at Bhandardara. Again, on March 9 and March 10, Dahanu Chiku Farm is hosting camping for Holi. This will not only allow you to enjoy the festival with colours and waters, but also cherish the experience of night camping. How to Make Dahi Vada for Holi 2020? Try Easy Recipe to Prepare Special Chaat at Home and Enjoy Festival of Colours.

3. Holi Special Pool Party

There are a lot of pool parties scheduled to happen to mark Holi. Resorts, slightly outside the city, are going to host pool-themed parties for you to relax and enjoy the festival. Holi Sundowner Pool-Party in Karjat is quite popular. You can book rooms in the resorts and enjoy the festival, in a different atmosphere, away from the city life. These places are best suited for a family visit too.

4. Pawna Lake Campsite

Celebrate the vibrant festival amidst nature in Pawna Lake, Pune. Lit the bonfire at night and enjoy the music that soothes the soul. What more can anyone ask for? After the day-long madness of Holi, you get to sleep in tents while gazing at the night sky with your dear ones, who add colour in your life. Holi 2020 Dates and How to Watch Barsana, Mathura & Vrindavan Celebration Live Online: Free Streaming of Brij Holi from Uttar Pradesh.

5. Rang Reloaded Festival at Dhankude Farms and Lawns

If you want to party hard in Pune, this is the right festival for you. With the Holi bash being such a rage, this year Rang Reloaded is reportedly expecting a turnout of more than 4,000 people coming together to celebrate the festival of colours.

These are a few but extremely happening places in Mumbai and Pune where you can celebrate Holi 2020, life nowhere else. So, book your tickets and confirm your presence to the most significant gatherings to enjoy the festival of colours with family and friends.