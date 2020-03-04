How to Make Dahi Vada for Holi 2020? Try Easy Recipe to Prepare Special Chaat at Home and Enjoy Festival of Colours

Dahi Vada (Photo Credits: YouTube Video Screengrab)

The joyous festival of Holi is here. Can we keep calm? No! Holi 2020 will be celebrated on March 9 and March 10. It is the Festival of Colours that unites the people of India, celebrating different cultures and traditions altogether. And what is any festival in our country without delicious and authentic food? However, Holi calls for everything chatpata! Like how the madness of colour splashing happens on the streets, it is also the street food, fondly called chaats that people crave for in the festival of Holi. From aloo tikka and dahi Bhalla to chaat papdi and dahi puri, the grease quotient of Holi is incomplete with these delicious chaat items. And did we mention, dahi vada? The crisp balls dunked in yoghurt—one spoon of it and the taste takes you to heaven. So, how make this lip-smacking Indian snack? Try the easy recipe mentioned below to prepare the special chaat at home and enjoy Holi 2020. Happy Holi 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Holika Dahan Messages, Greetings to Send Ahead of Festival of Colours.

Dahi vada is deep-fried lentil balls dunked in yoghurt. It is topped with different kind of chutneys, both spicy and sweet and then garnished with more spice powders. There are many versions and variations of this snack. It is known by various names across India such as Dahi Bhalla, Thayir vadai, perugu vada and mosaru vade, to name a few. The sweet, sour tamarind chutney and spicy green chutneys, compliment the taste. Holi 2020 Dates: Mythology, Significance And Celebrations Related to Holika Dahan And Dhulandi.

Watch Video on Dahi Vada Recipe:

With the ongoing flu and viruses spreading across, it is not safe to eat street food. Hence it is highly advisable to try these recipes at home and enjoy the festival of colours. Follow the quick steps and make delicious dahi vadas at home. Do not forget to add the fresh ground green chutney to enhance the taste. Happy Holi, everyone!