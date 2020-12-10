Happy International Mountain Day 2020! Observed every year on December 11, this day aims to raise awareness about mountain conservation. Mountains are home to 15% of the world´s population and host a brilliant lot of biodiversity. But the overexploitation and climate crisis pose a great threat to these beautiful peaks on Earth. And an avid trekker would feel the pain that the mountains are disappearing, crumbling into development, the biodiversity dying and the locals shifting away from once what they called home. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of trekkers have been stuck at home, unable to even scale their nearest peaks. But as things start to look a little brighter following the vaccine, we present you with a list of 5 top mountain peaks that you should aim to climb at least once. Know Height of Top-5 Highest Mountain Peaks in The World.

There is a reason why every time you escape the city and visit the mountain ranges, you feel so refreshed. The cooler climates on the hill tops and surrounding greenery provide such a beautiful welcome. And if you have trekked some challenging peaks, then you'd know the higher the mountain, the crazier it is to reach but the views are just as satisfying. We give you a list of best mountain peaks that trekkers can aim for in 2021. International Mountain Day 2020: Did You Know the Tallest Mountain in the Solar System Is in Mars? Interesting Facts About Mountains You May Not Have Known.

Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

At 5895 metres, Kilimanjaro is the highest peak in South Africa it is also the highest free-standing mountain in the world. Trekking to the top requires passing through variety of ecosystems including glaciers, snow, savannah and a deep jungle. So you'd get an experience of several hikes in one but it comes with its own challenges of varying terrains and climatic conditions. After Conquering Kilimanjaro, Eight-Year-Old Hyderabad Boy, Samanyu Pothuraju, Climbs Highest Mountain in Australia.

Everest Base Camp, Nepal

Scaling the tallest mountain in the world is on the bucket list of many trekkers today. Reaching the Everest Base Camp in itself is a feat for experienced mountaineers and it has turned fatal for several people in the past. The climate becomes extreme as you reach higher and catching your breath is difficult task. Watching the world's tallest mountain right in front of you is delight that you will never forget.

Annapurna, Nepal

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal has an altitude of about 4,000 mtrs. The route circumnavigates the Himalayas, which boasts of its own towering mountains. Reaching the top and catching the first sunrays hitting the Himalayan peaks, it is a scenic glory. It is an extremely scenic trek as the view only gets better with each step. Nepalese Climber Nirmal Purja Sets New Record in Mountaineering by Scaling World’s 14 Highest Peaks in 190 Days.

Mt. Fuji, Japan

An active volcanic mountain, Mount Fuji has to be on your list. Compared to the others on this list, Mt Fuji is considered doable even if you have an average fitness. It attracts over a thousands of visitors each year. Seeing it from a distant or scaling it up close, Mt Fuji's conical shape stands out and is just as pretty as you'd have seen in the pictures.

Routeburn, New Zealand

Routeburn in New Zealand's South Islands promises a scenic picture all throughout the trail as it passes through two national parks – Fiordland and Mount Aspiring. So not just a pleasant green cover, this route's view points also present you breathtaking lakes and beautiful waterfalls. If you truly enjoy nature's bounty and tranquil, try heading here at least once.

Note that all of these mountains are at a high altitude, and one needs to have great endurance to scale these mountains. Before you embark on these journeys, ensure you have the necessary fitness levels, weather sustenance, training and gear.

