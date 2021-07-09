Seeking to beat the heat? Well, folks, Saturday marks International Skinny Dip Day, a day to strip down to your birthday suit and dive into colds waters is precisely what the weather warrants. While skinny dipping is an age-old tradition, the genesis of this particular day can be traced back to 2018, when the American Association for Nude Recreation has officially designated the second Saturday in July as International Skinny Dip Day. On this day, people can leave their, clothes and inhibitions behind and experience the joys and the innate freedom of skinny dippy in their pools, lakes, rivers, streams, nude beaches around the world. However, be warned that embracing a naturist attitude during this day might bear a heavy fine since a clothless way of life is viewed as public decency and is prohibited in many countries. However, fret not, in this article we'll provide you with perfect secluded spots and law sanctioned places that will not hamper your skinny dipping plans. Here are five beautiful places to skinny dip if not this year, perhaps next year. These places will provide you with sufficient privacy and guarantee that you won't spend the night behind the bars.

Carpe Diem - Boutique Hotel Santorini, Greece

When one decides to go completely nude, it is quite expectant that one expects a modicum of privacy in their nudist endeavours. This hotel situated in the Pyrgos village overlooking Fira, capital of Santorini, is a perfect place that offers plenty of privacy and ethereal views. So plan your next holiday around this time and as the name suggests, seize the day.

Lady Falls, Wales

If the boutique hotel s too civilized for your taste and you seek to be out in the wild amidst nature, this remote waterfall in the Brecon Beacons, Wales offers privacy and is also regarded as one of the most skinny-dipped places in Britain. Here's Everything You Need to Know About The Week That Embraces Naturism

Little Beach, Maui, Hawaii

If you're in Hawaii for your next vacation and seeking to get away from the humidity, this clothing-optional beach declared by the population albeit unofficially is just what you need. If you're still a bit perturbed by the unofficial bit, it does come with a stamp of approval from the American Association for Nude Recreation.

Jerolim beach, Croatia

Situated away from the bustle of tourists, this particular beach is quite popular among naturists. Found near the Pakleni islands to the town of Hvar, this beach is renowned for its clothing-optional enthusiasts and crystal waters.

Maslin Beach, South Australia

In 1975, Australia's designated Maslin Beach in Adelaide as their first legal nudist beach. So you wouldn't have to stay wary of the authority putting a damper on your nudist's plans. This beach is also quite famous among the naturists for its annual Nude Olympics.

International Skinny Dipping Day signals the end of National Nude Recreation Week. So this might be your last opportunity to celebrate a clothing-optional day.

