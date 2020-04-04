Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Dilwara Temple in Rajasthan, Gommateshwar Temple in Karnataka and Other Famous Jain Temples in India You Must Visit Once in a Lifetime

Dilwara Temple in Rajasthan (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak is one of the most important religious festivals in Jainism. It celebrates the birth of Mahavir, the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of present Avasarpiṇi. As per the Gregorian calendar, the holiday occurs either in March or April. This year, the Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6. Mahavir was named 'Vardhamana', meaning "One who grows", because of the increased prosperity in the kingdom at the time of his birth. On the Mahavir Jayanti, take a look at five famous Jain temples in India which you must visit once in your lifetime.

Dilwara Temple, MountAbu in Rajasthan

Dilwara Temple in Rajasthan (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Dilwara Temples or Delvada Temples are located about ​2 .5 kilometres from the Mount Abu settlement in Rajasthan. These Jain temples were built by Vimal Shah and designed by Vastupala, Jain minister of Dholka between the 11th and 16th centuries. The temple complex, which is in the midst of a range of forested hills, have a total of five temples. All the five temples, that are enclosed within a single high walled compound, are believed to be the most beautiful example of architectural perfection.

Gommateshwar Temple in Karnataka

Gomateshwara Temple in Kerala (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Gommateshwara statue is a high monolithic statue located on Vindyagiri at Shravanbelagola in Karnataka. It is the tallest nude statue symbolizing peace, non violence and simple living. The Gommateshwara statue is dedicated to the Jain figure Bahubali. Built around 983 A.D., the statue is one of the largest free standing statues in the world. The construction of the statue was commissioned by the Ganga dynasty minister and commander, Chavundaraya.

Kulpakji Temple in Telangana

Kulpakji Temple in Telangana (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This temple is a 2,000 year old Jain temple at the village of Kolanupaka in Telangana. As per history, a number of Jain antiquities have been discovered in Kulpakji. The temple houses three idols: one each of Lord Rishabhanatha, Lord Neminatha, and Lord Mahavira. The temple is about 80 km from Hyderabad on the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway NH 163. The interior of the temple is made by red sandstone and white marble.

Dharmanath Temple in Kerala

Dharmanath Temple in Kerala (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This temple is one of the renowned places of Jain pilgrimages in India. It is located in the town of Mattancherry in Kochi. The famous temple attracts Jain devotees from across the world every day. Jainism in the state of Kerala can be traced back to the 3rd century. This temple, which is nearly 100 years old now, is dedicated to the 15th Thirthankara, Lord Dharmanath.

Shri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir in Delhi

Shri Digambar Jain Temple in Delhi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

This is the oldest and best-known Jain temple in Delhi. It is directly across from the Red Fort in the historical Chandni Chowk area. The temple is known for an avian veterinary hospital, called the Jain Birds Hospital, in a second building behind the main temple. According to Jain scholar Balbhadra Jain's compendium of Digambar Jain shrines in India, it was built in 1656.

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals among the Jain community in India. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in India and across the world. The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. We, at LatestLY, wish you a very happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020!