Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals in Jainism, celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of the Jain religion. Born in 599 BCE in Kundagrama (present-day Bihar), Lord Mahavir renounced worldly pleasures at the age of 30 to seek spiritual awakening. His teachings emphasized non-violence (ahimsa), truth (satya), celibacy (brahmacharya), non-stealing (asteya), and non-possessiveness (aparigraha), which form the core principles of Jain philosophy. Mahavir Jayanti 2025 is observed on April 10. On this auspicious day, devotees across the world visit the famous Jain temples dedicated to Mahavira.

On Mahavir Jayanti, Jains across the world participate in prayers, processions, and charitable acts. Temples are beautifully decorated, and idol bathing rituals known as ‘abhisheka’ are performed. Devotees reflect on Mahavir’s teachings and engage in acts of compassion and kindness. Mahavir Jayanti is not only a religious observance but also a reminder of the timeless values of peace, discipline, and spiritual purity. As you observe Mahavir Jayanti 2025, here are the famous places of worship to visit across the world on this day.

1. Shri Mahavirji Temple, Rajasthan, India

Located in Karauli district, this temple is a major Jain pilgrimage site. Thousands of devotees gather here for grand processions and rituals on Mahavir Jayanti.

2. Palitana Temples, Gujarat, India

Considered one of the holiest Jain sites, the Palitana temple complex houses over 800 temples atop Shatrunjaya Hill. Pilgrims climb the hill to offer prayers on Mahavir Jayanti.

3. Pawapuri Jal Mandir, Bihar, India

Built at the place where Lord Mahavir attained nirvana, this marble temple in the middle of a lake is a sacred site for Jains, especially visited during Mahavir Jayanti.

4. Shravanabelagola, Karnataka, India

Known for the massive statue of Lord Bahubali, this site attracts devotees who also pay homage to Mahavir on his birth anniversary with special events and rituals.

5. Jain Centre of America, New York, USA

One of the most prominent Jain temples outside India, the centre hosts cultural programs, lectures, and devotional ceremonies on Mahavir Jayanti for the Jain diaspora.

Mahavir Jayanti is a profound celebration of peace, non-violence, and spiritual awakening. Observed with deep reverence across prominent Jain temples in India and around the world, the festival serves as a reminder of Lord Mahavir’s timeless teachings. It inspires people of all faiths to embrace compassion, truth, and simplicity in their lives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2025 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).